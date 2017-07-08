This Is How Brad Pitt Regained His Fit Body Following The Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Maybe you haven’t noticed, or maybe you have, but Brad Pitt has been looking fine lately. No matter what he is wearing, be it a baggy T-shirt, we can still tell his abs, and muscular arms are back! It’s very good that his fit self is back as the fans were quite worried because of how much weight he lost after the divorce from Angelina Jolie.

However, according to a source close to the actor, the reason behind his makeover is not what most people think.

The 53-year-old man has been getting more fit every time we see him at events lately but the insider assured us the transformations it’s not for the reason we expect.

Most people assumed the actor was getting back in shape so that he was ready to date again after the messy divorce from Jolie.

‘Brad’s always been in good shape for all his life so it was easy to bounce back into the body he has now. He’s happy, relaxed and is now getting familiar with his new life as a single man. The way he looks is not a revenge body at all; he just wants to live healthy and be happy. And that is exactly what’s happening, and his body’s benefiting from his healthy lifestyle,’ the insider spilled.

That sounds great! We are very glad he is doing well and taking care of himself.

Besides, it’s not at all surprising. After all, Pitt has been in the spotlight since really young, and he’s always had a nice body.

Now that the divorce is not such a huge weight on his shoulders anymore, he can focus on himself again, and the results are evident!

Advertisement

We are glad he is happy and healthy once again. That is all that matters.