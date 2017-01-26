Advertisement
This Actress Is Boycotting the Oscars to Protest Donald Trump’s Visa Ban

Ron Collins Posted On 01/26/2017
Taraneh AlidoostiSource: Photos Of Iran

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidousti, star of Best Foreign Language Film nominee ‘The Salesman,’ announced Thursday that she would boycott the ceremony to protest against the “racist” decree of US president Donald Trump who proposed a ban on granting new visas to people from Muslim-majority countries.

“The ban on visas carried by Trump against the Iranians is racist. Whether or not it applies to a cultural event, I will not attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest,” the 33-year-old actress wrote on her Twitter account.

Donald Trump has launched an offensive against immigration and is expected to soon suspend the entry of nationals of seven Muslim countries, including Iran, for a period of one month.

The new President has defended these measures, affirming Wednesday on ABC that it was necessary to act in “an angry world” become “a complete mess”.

“This is not a ban against Muslims but it concerns countries that have a lot of terrorism,” justified the billionaire.

The movie ‘The Salesman, by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, was named as Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars, which will be presented on 26 February.

Mr. Farhadi had won a statuette in 2012 in this category for his film ‘A Separation.’

