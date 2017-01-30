Thinning Angelina Jolie Spotted with Her Twins Out Shopping – Is She Okay?

Angelina Jolie has been recently spotted out and about with her twins. The actress tried her best to look presentable in leather pants and boots but Jolie’s skeletal figure was very distracting. Is Angie’s health getting worse amid her custody battle with Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie and her eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox went out to shop for new clothes at a Malibu mall.

The thin actress, who, as we have reported, dropped to 76 pounds amid her bitter divorce drama, was wearing quite an odd outfit considering the warm temperature outside. It looked like the actress was trying to conceal as much of her thinning body as possible.

A few weeks ago Pitt and Jolie released the following statement regarding their divorce and custody processions: “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decision and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues.”

While the former couple claims they will “act as a united front” for their kids, Pitt may be waging a new war to win back the affection of his children.

As we have reported recently, the actor has started a project at his Los Feliz home that he shared with Jolie before their shocking split. He’s currently building his children a playground that include trampolines and an even a skate park right in his backyard.

“Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it,” said an insider.

“He’s also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children’s playground. They’ve been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it’s not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids’ hideaway.”

“Maddox and Pax are the ones who hold the biggest grudge to Brad, as they are definitely mother’s boys,” added the insider. “But what kid wouldn’t want their own private den, trampolines and Hollywood’s best skate park?”