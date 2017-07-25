Things You Still May Not Know About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Wedding

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of the most amazing celebrity weddings. Even if things haven’t worked out for them, their wedding is still one for the fairy tale books.

Brad and Angie tied the knot in a small ceremony in France in August 2014 after nine years of dating.

Their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, were all on hand for the event and even played special parts in the ceremony.

Their wedding was a private family affair, and the couple exchanged their vows in a nondenominational civil ceremony in Chateau Miraval in France in front of 22 of their closest family members.

Angie and Brad penned their own vows in which they were telling each other how much they love each other and their beautiful family and they both had tears in their eyes, as did everyone else.

They celebrated the wedding with a lavish feast and afterward, the guests were invited to the couple’s estate, dining on local hams, cheese, sea bass, Italian pasta, Champagne, and Chateau Miraval Rosé wine. The feast also included three different types of cakes chosen by their kids.

Angie’s wedding gown was splendid, and the silk satin dress was designed by Versace’s master tailor Luigi Massi. The veil was decorated with their kids’ artwork.

Angie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was commemorated most beautifully – the couple stood on top of a stone with a tribute engraved on it, and Brad also had an exceptional dedication to her etched inside the chapel.

Brad and Angie stuck to tradition, and she has something borrowed – a flower ring that belonged to her mom – and Brad’s borrowed item was a tie from one of his sons. He forgot to bring his own tie. It’s such a pity that they marriage ended the way it did.