FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie johnny depp victoria beckham shannon beador Maria Menounos katy perry khloe kardashian selena gomez bella thorne prince harry anderson cooper prince william kris jenner kanye west blac chyna Gregg Sulkin Carrie Underwood brad pitt bernice burgos tristan thompson meghan markle t.i. abby lee miller
Home » Lifestyle

Things You Still May Not Know About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Wedding

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/25/2017
0
0


Things You Still May Not Know About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's WeddingSource: bet.com

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had one of the most amazing celebrity weddings. Even if things haven’t worked out for them, their wedding is still one for the fairy tale books.

Brad and Angie tied the knot in a small ceremony in France in August 2014 after nine years of dating.

Their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, were all on hand for the event and even played special parts in the ceremony.

 

❤️

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on

Their wedding was a private family affair, and the couple exchanged their vows in a nondenominational civil ceremony in Chateau Miraval in France in front of 22 of their closest family members.

Angie and Brad penned their own vows in which they were telling each other how much they love each other and their beautiful family and they both had tears in their eyes, as did everyone else.

They celebrated the wedding with a lavish feast and afterward, the guests were invited to the couple’s estate, dining on local hams, cheese, sea bass, Italian pasta, Champagne, and Chateau Miraval Rosé wine. The feast also included three different types of cakes chosen by their kids.

Angie’s wedding gown was splendid, and the silk satin dress was designed by Versace’s master tailor Luigi Massi. The veil was decorated with their kids’ artwork.

 

💑

A post shared by Brad Pitt ️️️ (@bradpittoficial) on

Angie’s late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, was commemorated most beautifully –  the couple stood on top of a stone with a tribute engraved on it, and Brad also had an exceptional dedication to her etched inside the chapel.

Advertisement

Brad and Angie stuck to tradition, and she has something borrowed – a flower ring that belonged to her mom – and Brad’s borrowed item was a tie from one of his sons. He forgot to bring his own tie. It’s such a pity that they marriage ended the way it did.

Post Views: 0

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Angelina Jolie Went Braless In Sexy Dress As Daughter Shiloh Displayed Rocker Buzzcut
07/20/2017
Angelina Jolie ‘Fun Mom’ PR Stunt: She Allegedly Fooled The Public For Sympathy After Brad Pitt Fiasco
07/19/2017
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Have A Secret Spot To Rendezvous
07/18/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *