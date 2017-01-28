They’re Serious! Selena Gomez and the Weeknd on Italian Getaway

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s relationship is getting serious. The couple was spotted on their first romantic getaway after having a date at Dave and Buster’s. However, according to sources, their love might’ve been doomed from the very start.

Selena and the Weeknd are done keeping their love private. The two have been seen walking together on the streets of Florence, Italy and fans couldn’t help but take a few pictures of the pair as well.

Just a couple of days before their Italian getaway, they were seen leaving Dave and Buster’s and holding hands.

Earlier in the month, on January 10, the couple were first spotted in each other’s company and were even photographed kissing at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

As we have reported in the past many people close to the diva think her new relationship is a recipe for disaster. The singer has been in rehab for depression but sources claim that she also used drugs like Lunesta, Ambien, Klonopin and Xanax.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is known to have admitted he uses strong drugs like Ketamine, cocaine, MDMA, mushrooms, and many others because they help with his creative process.

Not too long after the pictures showing him and Selena together surfaced, The Weeknd’s former girlfriend, Bella Hadid proceeded to unfollow Selena on Instagram.

At the same time, Gomez’s uncle claims she needs to get away from her party lifestyle before it’s too late.

Selena “needs to pray and peace will come to her,” Artemis Arzola stated. “Nobody famous can help her — only God.”

Even worse, Gomez might need a kidney transplant very soon in order to heal her Lupus that is threatening her life.

“Selena’s young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself,” added Arzola. “Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes. She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!”