There’s No Way Kris Will Ever Talk To Caitlyn Again, Says Kim Kardashian

Don’t bet on a possible reconciliation between Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, as Kim Kardashian confirmed on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her mom is unlikely to speak with the former Olympian ever again!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that Kris Jenner is still very upset on what Caitlyn wrote about their relationship in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Kim initially said that there are zero chances for the two to ever speak again, but later explained that she would give a two percent chance for this “miracle” to happen.

For those who aren’t that familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner world, in The Secrets of My Life, the former Olympian claims Kris had known about her gender identity before they got married, a version denied by both Kris and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Caitlyn said in her book that she was a “punching bag” throughout her marriage with the 61-years old TV star, an assumption that really affected Kim’s mother.

After coming out as a transgender woman, Caitlyn told Diane Sawyer that she has grown distant from some in the Kardashian family.

Kris confirmed that and said in a recent episode of KUWTK that there’s no way she’s ever speaking to her ex again.

Although she still has the love for Caitlyn, who helped raise her, Kim Kardashian believes that the former athlete is promoting the book at their expense and claims that Caitlyn wasn’t honest with herself during her marriage to Kris.

But growing apart from the Kardashian universe only helped Caitlyn, who is in the best place of her life, according to some friends. Now, who would’ve known that there’s also life behind the cameras?