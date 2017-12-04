FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
t.i. justin bieber bryan tanaka tamar braxton nene leakes chris brown matt lauer kylie jenner david beador blac chyna bella hadid khloe kardashian chrissy teigen kandi burruss kenya moore tameka cottle Marc Daly selena gomez Nas Jersey Shore bella thorne vicki gunvalson briana dejesus
Home » Entertainment

There’s A “Terrible Vibe” At The Today Show After The Firing Of Matt Lauer

Bridget Hill Posted On 12/04/2017
2
423 Views
1


Matt LauerSource: BusinessInsider.com

Ever since NBC News fired Matt Lauer from the Today Show, sources claim there is a “terrible vibe” at the workplace. The insider claimed that Savannah Guthrie and Matt were incredibly “close,” so to see Matt go was devastating.

The insider added, “despite the accusations against him, most people liked Matt. Sure, there were professional and ideological squabbles on the set of the show, but, all-in-all, the crew liked him.”

Andrew Lack – the NBC News Chairman – fired the veteran journalist on the 28th of November after one of Matt’s colleagues claimed he frequently engaged in “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

The publications, Variety, and the New York Times, later published reports of the allegations against Lauer. Reportedly, the announcement of his firing was “news” to many of his co-workers, who had no idea that Matt would lose his job.

It was common knowledge that he was “flirty and playful,” but nobody expected him to go down like this. Furthermore, executives at the Studio 1A in New York City made the situation appear “solemn,” and as if they recently buried Matt instead of fired him.

The typical meetings between the staff would have 30 people, but after his firing, there were around 200 people there.  On the 30th of November, Lauer wrote a statement to Us Weekly where he said there are “no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.”

Advertisement

However, he added that many of the claims were distortions of the truth, but there was still enough valid allegations to make him feel “embarrassed and ashamed.”As you may know, Matt is just one of many men to suffer under the wave of sexual misconduct allegations in recent months. Most recently, Charlie Rose was fired for similar transgressions.

Post Views: 423

Read more about matt lauer today show

Advertisement

You may also like
Matt Lauer Is Desperate Following Sexual Harassment Scandal – He Thinks That This Ended His Career Forever
12/04/2017
Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Is ‘Mortified’ Over His Sex Scandal, Will She Leave Him?
12/03/2017
Matt Lauer’s Private ‘Locked’ Office Is Demolished After The Alleged ‘Sexcapades’ Were Finally Revealed – He Had A Button On His Desk That Locked His Door Automatically!
12/03/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

William Branner
12/04/2017 at 2:31 pm
Reply

Andrew Lack is the one who should be terminated. What terrible decisions….Megan Kelly….trouble personified….the one-sided daily sickening crucifixion of our legally elected President so obviously distorted..and now the public humiliation of Matt Laur. Goodbye Today Show, goodbye NBC as much as we can. Disgusting.


Walter Wynnchok
12/04/2017 at 1:54 pm
Reply

They are wondering who is next?!…


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *