There’s A “Terrible Vibe” At The Today Show After The Firing Of Matt Lauer

Ever since NBC News fired Matt Lauer from the Today Show, sources claim there is a “terrible vibe” at the workplace. The insider claimed that Savannah Guthrie and Matt were incredibly “close,” so to see Matt go was devastating.

The insider added, “despite the accusations against him, most people liked Matt. Sure, there were professional and ideological squabbles on the set of the show, but, all-in-all, the crew liked him.”

Andrew Lack – the NBC News Chairman – fired the veteran journalist on the 28th of November after one of Matt’s colleagues claimed he frequently engaged in “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

The publications, Variety, and the New York Times, later published reports of the allegations against Lauer. Reportedly, the announcement of his firing was “news” to many of his co-workers, who had no idea that Matt would lose his job.

Breaking News: Matt Lauer apologized after his firing for sexual misconduct: "There is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed" https://t.co/EeK1yGLiYi — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 30, 2017

It was common knowledge that he was “flirty and playful,” but nobody expected him to go down like this. Furthermore, executives at the Studio 1A in New York City made the situation appear “solemn,” and as if they recently buried Matt instead of fired him.

The typical meetings between the staff would have 30 people, but after his firing, there were around 200 people there. On the 30th of November, Lauer wrote a statement to Us Weekly where he said there are “no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.”

Advertisement

However, he added that many of the claims were distortions of the truth, but there was still enough valid allegations to make him feel “embarrassed and ashamed.”As you may know, Matt is just one of many men to suffer under the wave of sexual misconduct allegations in recent months. Most recently, Charlie Rose was fired for similar transgressions.