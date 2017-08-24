Therapy Notes Of Jim Carrey’s Late Girlfriend Reveal That He Lied To Her About STDs

According to Cathriona White’s therapist, Jim Carrey might not have told the truth about his herpes before his former girlfriend was infected with the STD. The late woman’s therapy sessions notes are now subpoenaed in the wrongful death lawsuit that the actor is involved in.

Apparently, White questioned Carrey about his bumps on the genitalia, but the man claimed it was just a little irritation caused by shaving.

But then, after the woman who the actor had been dating for half a year at the time told him she got tested for STDs, Carrey suddenly broke up with her before she even received the results.

Some more time passed, and the results came back positive.

White told her therapist that she believed Carrey was the one who infected her with the disease.

‘[Cathriona] cries that she now has contracted 3 STDs that [Jim] gave her,’ one note reads.

She also said that it made her feel like ‘damaged goods.’

In addition, White also opened up to the therapist about trying to end her life by swallowing a bottle of pills after the star dumped her.

In September of 2015, the woman killed herself at the age of only 30.

Now, Brigid Sweetman, her mom is suing Jim Carrey, accusing him of pushing her to her demise.

Advertisement

She also claims that Carrey was found positive of not one but three STDs in 2013 but hid this information from his now late girlfriend.