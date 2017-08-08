The Weeknd Would Love To Have Babies With Selena Gomez; He Wants A Little Girl!

The Weeknd is thinking about babies! He and Selena Gomez are as happy as they can be right now, but The Weeknd may be a little happier in they had more people to love.

The two of them are young and in love but this doesn’t mean that they can’t think about the future.

A source close to The Weeknd revealed that he is very interested in making babies with the Fetish songstress when the time comes.

‘He has thought about starting a family with Selena at some point down the line, maybe in a few years and he has told her that he would want to have a girl because nothing would be better for him than to have a cute little Selena look-alike bouncing around,’ the source said.

‘He’s mentioned to her many times that two of her would always be better than one.’

We can’t imagine two people who would make a cuter baby than Selena and The Weeknd.

Their fans hope that if they really do love each other, they will get to the baby making stage sometimes in the future.

But right now, both of them are very busy with their careers and with touring. More than that, they still have to grow and learn more about each other every single day.

This doesn’t mean that they won’t make amazing parents someday.

Selena couldn’t be happier, and she feels more independent and relaxed as ever:

‘I really am [happy]. It’s great. I don’t depend on one area of my life to make me happy,’ Selena told InStyle a while ago.

‘It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I’ve wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I wasn’t,’ she confessed.

‘Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you if that makes sense. I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.’