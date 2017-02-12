The Weeknd Spotted In The Company Of A Selena Gomez Look-A-Like

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez already have issues? Fans seem to believe so because the singer was recently seen in the company of Miss USA 2010, a very beautiful woman who can easily be mistaken as Gomez.

Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd’s real name, seems to have been keeping himself busy by filling his free time with parties ahead of the Grammy Awards.

During this particular bash, although Selena was nowhere to be found, The Weeknd still seemed in very high spirits in the company of her look-a-like. Furthermore, as it turns out, the beautiful brunette is in fact his co-manager’s wife!

Despite that, it doesn’t mean the 24 year old singer doesn’t have reasons to keep an eye on her man, especially since his recent split from supermodel Bella Hadid and his 46-date tour schedule that is set to begin on February 17.

As fans already know, the couple have made their relationship public in a very odd way, by having a sloppy make-out session behind dumpsters at an Italian restaurant in January.

Ever since then, it looks like their relationship has been going a little too fast. After only two weeks together, Gomez and her boyfriend even went for a getaway together in Venice.

Is Selena Gomez investing more into this relationship than she should?

Gomez’s family and friends are more worried than ever about her, especially since she just left rehab in November and her new boyfriend has openly admitted to being a heavy drug user.

“Selena’s next spiral is going to be less concealed, and even harder to recover from,” revealed an insider.

Do you think The Weeknd and Gomez are toxic together?