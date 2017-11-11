The Weeknd Spotted Holding Hands With Justin Bieber’s Ex Yovanna Ventura – Are They Swapping Girlfriends?

The Weeknd was spotted hanging out with Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Yovanna Ventura, on the 10th of November, Friday, just one day after paparazzi saw him holding hands with her. An insider close to French Montana said that the “Starboy” singer was hanging out with Ventura at a Beverly Hills mansion for the rapper’s birthday.

The insider explained that the two were practically inseparable and were by each other’s side the entire time. They arrived together and hung out there for more than two hours.

Another spectator revealed that he was “parading her” around in an attempt to make his love life known to everyone there.

The Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – hung out with Ventura again on Friday night and was spotted in the back seat of their SUV as they left the Hyde nightclub.

A close up of my phone case, with Love A post shared by Yovanna Ventura (@yoventura) on Nov 8, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

The 21-year-old model – who hails from Miami, Florida – dated Bieber in 2015 just a little while after he briefly dated Kylie Jenner.

Since The Weeknd’s split with Gomez, Justin Bieber and Selena are together again with insiders revealing that it was Justin’s demonstration of compassion during her surgeries.

An insider claimed, “Justin was by Gomez’s side for a while. During that time, it became clear to her that he cares about her, so they just kind of started to hang out again. It seems like their relationship will go on. It’s stronger than ever.”

Even though reportedly, Selena and The Weeknd ended it amicably, many fans on social media can’t help but point out the coincidence of Abel dating yet another one of Justin’s exes. At this point, it almost seems strange. Did The Weeknd choose Yovanna out of animosity for Justin, or was it just a coincidence?