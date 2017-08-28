The Weeknd Skips The VMAs Just Like His Girlfriend, Selena Gomez; Where Is He?

The Weeknd was a no-show at the VMAs where he was nominated for Artist of the Year and where he was supposed to perform. What happened to him?

We had been searching the audience at the Forum all night at the MTV Video Music Awards for a glimpse of The Weeknd. But he was nowhere to be found because he wasn’t there at all!

The singer was a no-show at the VMAs on August 27, and a source knows more details about this situation.

‘He was totally mysterious and secretive with his reason; no one knows if he has even let MTV know yet.’

It comes as a total shocker that he bailed on the VMAs seemingly at the last minute, considering how much he had going on at the show.

Abel was supposed to perform, and was also up for four Moonmen this year!

He was nominated for Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Art Direction and Video of the Year for the song called Reminder!

He was also up for the coveted Artist of the Year award — a huge deal. He sadly ended up losing in every category.

Interestingly, Abel girlfriend, Selena Gomez didn’t attend the show, either, despite the fact that she was nominated for best dance song for It Ain’t Me with Kygo and best collaboration for We Don’t Talk Anymore with Charlie Pluth.

Selena wanted to be there, but her schedule just couldn’t allow it, she revealed in a recent interview.

That’s because she’s out in New York City right now filming Woody Allen‘s super-secret new project! That’s definitely a reasonable excuse.

She made no mention of Abel tagging along on the shoot in her interview, though. MTV was apparently scared that something like this might happen, according to our source. ‘This is a move that MTV was afraid Miley would make, but it turned out to be Abel who is choosing not to show,’ confessed the source.