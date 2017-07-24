The Weeknd Returns From Paris To Celebrate Girlfriend Selena Gomez’s 25Th Birthday!

The artist has a fetish for her love! On Sunday, The Weeknd was seen out and about with his fellow singer girlfriend. The man traveled back to Los Angeles just in time for Selena Gomez’ 25th birthday celebration.

The 27-year-old performer was out of the country over the weekend, for a concert at Lollapalooza in Paris on Saturday.

But the very next day, he was spotted by the paparazzi out on a lunch date with Gomez.

Selena was dressed casual, in a loose white top and matching drawstring pants.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also chose to dress down in a navy tracksuit.

The couple looked happy in each other’s company as they headed to lunch hand in hand.

This weekend, Selena Gomez celebrated her 25th birthday by holding a small, intimate bash with her closest friends and family members.

She took to social media to share a few photos of herself with birthday cakes and blue and white balloons.

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

We hope she had a great time at her party and we wish the singer Happy Birthday and a long and fruitful career!

