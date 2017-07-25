The Weeknd Planning Romantic Trip With Selena Gomez; His Birthday Presents Revealed

Selena Gomez will be getting a romantic belated birthday getaway as a gift from her boyfriend, the Weeknd. Here are the details on the expensive presents that he bought her to make sure she will travel in style.

Some guys have so much trouble trying to figure out what’s the perfect gift for their girlfriends.

But fortunately, the Weeknd knew exactly what he wanted for Selena.

Since he has spent so much time on this year being on the road and away from her, now he is finally looking at a six-week break in his schedule.

This means that he has the time to take his girl away on a belated birthday trip.

She is going to travel in style because he has purchased some super luxurious bags for her to pack her fashionable wardrobe.

‘Abel is planning a super romantic trip for him and Selena during his break. He stopped by the Chanel store in Beverly Hills and picked up a couple sets of gorgeous travel bags for himself and Selena. He dropped close to $20,000 on the gift for Selena,’ according to an insider.

‘While he shopped he made sure to pick out the absolute best for her and was very selective with the items he chooses. He was super excited to be able to gift her with these bags for her birthday weekend and wanted to make sure they were wrapped perfectly,’ the source added.

Selena must be so thrilled with the gift, as what girl wouldn’t love to be trotting around the globe with Chanel luggage, even if she is the face of Coach bags!

Selena wanted that her birthday was a mellow one and even if it fell on a weekend, she didn’t throw a huge party as expected.

Instead, she had the most romantic dinner at the Soho House in Malibu with Abel after her birthday when she had a quiet balloon and cake filled birthday at her house surrounded by just her closest friends.