Home » Entertainment

The Weeknd Never Stopped Loving Bella Hadid – Are They Back Together?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/18/2017
The Weeknd Never Stopped Loving Bella Hadid - Are They Back TogetherSource: eonline.com

The Weeknd never stopped loving Bella Hadid, according to a source. Since they are both single, is there a change that they would get back together?

The Weeknd and his ex Bella Hadid, have been spending time together since he broke up with Selena Gomez.

 

They are not quite back together yet, according to People Magazine.

The Weeknd was seen leaving Bella’s apartment in New York City on November 14.

‘He is talking to Bella a lot, and they’ve hung out too,’ an insider told the outlet.

‘They are not back together. There are still feelings though. Abel never stopped loving Bella.’

There’s been lots of speculation that they might give their relationship a second chance.

The Weeknd and Bella broke up a year ago in November 2016 due to busy schedules and The Weeknd’s focus on promoting his album.

They first sparked romance rumors together when The Weeknd asked Bella to be in his artwork for his album Beauty Behind the Madness in April 2015. Bella also starred in his music video for the song In the Night.

 

If The Weeknd and Bella did get back together, they would be just after his ex Selena, recently reunited with  Justin Bieber.

It seems that Selena also unfollowed The Weeknd on Instagram. This is the reason for which her fans are wondering if there is any animosity toward their new potential romantic partners.

