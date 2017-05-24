The Weeknd Loves Selena Gomez In ‘Bad Liar’ Video – ‘Starboy’ Singer Is Proud Of His Stunning Girlfriend

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have found the magic formula to make a high-profile relationship work in Hollywood.

The entertainment industry is a brutal place, many couples have tried and failed at this game.

After dating for over five months, the famous entertainers are closer than ever.

One key element that seems to play in their favor, mutual admiration.

Gomez supported her man while he was touring the world in the past few months.

The talented Texas native always behaved like a groupie when the “Starboy” artist was on stage.

It was a beautiful thing for the world to see such profound appreciation on display.

We are now learning that the Canadian crooner feels the same way when it comes to Gomez’s music videos.

The R&B and pop artist finds his ladylove stunning in the clip for her latest single, “Bad Liar.”

An insider was happy to share: “Abel loves it when Selena looks super hot, like in her new video. He never gets jealous at all — the hotter she looks, the prouder he is that she is his girlfriend! Mind you, Abel loves how Selena looks in anything! She could wear a trash bag, and he would think she was smoking!”

If it is possible to read between the lines, it appears that there is a degree of maturity that was not present in her previous romance with Justin Bieber for example.

The source added: “There’s no petty jealousies, squabbling, or game playing. It is so refreshing to her to be in this healthy, loving, happy relationship — and it is just so simple! It is all about love and respect and making each other happy. Selena is truly in heaven, just as she deserves to be!”

It is rumored that the twosome is working on creating timeless music together.

Advertisement

Fans will have to wait and see if love, support, and admiration can be translated into hit songs for The Weeknd and Gomez.