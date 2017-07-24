The Weeknd Left Paris To Grab Post-Birthday Brunch With Selena Gomez In LA

The award for best boyfriend sure goes to The Weeknd. Even if he wasn’t able to be together with Selena Gomez for her birthday, he flew halfway around the world from Paris to LA to spoil her with a romantic post-birthday brunch.

Even if haters will say that he is a day late, the Weeknd honestly outdid himself to make his girlfriend happy.

Qu'est-ce que c'est? 🎥🎥🎥 A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

For their date, he kept it casual in a black and white Puma sweatsuit with sneakers and a baseball cap. Selena mimicked his laid back style in baggy white pants and a simple tank top with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

The Weeknd had just returned from his trip to Paris where he performed at the Lollapalooza music festival, so we can’t blame the couple for keeping their outing relaxed and low-key.

Now that The Weeknd is back in LA, he is ready to make up for the lost time since he was not in town for her actual birthday bash.

Fetish. Thursday. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

He still found a way to make her feel unique, even while being thousands of miles apart, according to an insider who knows more:

‘They Skyped together, and he sent her a fantastic bunch of flowers with a beautiful note. He’s planning a super romantic, private dinner for tonight, and he’s going to spoil Selena. Abel has hired a private chef to cook her favorite things, and he’s going to fill the dining room with candles and roses, in addition to a whole load of beautiful gifts.’

Despite the long distance, Selena had a blast on her birthday. She celebrated it with some friends in the comfort of her own kitchen, and she had lots of balloons and cake. Her BFFs took pics and recorded videos that she is just dying to show her boyfriend over dinner.