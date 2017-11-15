FREE NEWSLETTER
The Weeknd Is Hanging Out With Former Girlfriend Bella Hadid Again Following Split From Selena Gomez

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/15/2017
Even though it’s not official yet, it’s pretty obvious that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are back together right? Well, it looks like The Weeknd might be as well – with his ex, of course!

According to a source close to the singer, after his breakup from Gomez, he started to hang out with Bella Hadid once again.

‘He did not love that [Selena] and Justin [Bieber] started hanging out again, and he was always a bit jealous of him,’ the insider stated, explaining that the model and the artist, who broke up about a year and a half ago, started hanging out again while in New York recently.

That being said, it apparently was pretty easy for Bella to meet The Weeknd because he is ‘familiar’ and someone ‘she cares about.’

‘I do not think it will become serious, but I am sure she is happy to spend time with him while they are in the same city,’ the insider dished.

As for his living situation, the source confirmed that it’s been months since he moved out of Selena’s luxury rental in Greenwich Village.

As you may already be aware, after ten months of dating, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez put an end to their relationship.

The reports of the split came shortly after Gomez and Bieber were caught together by the paparazzi.

