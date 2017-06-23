The Weeknd Gushes Over Selena Gomez’ Hotness On Social Media!

The star showed off with his hot girlfriend! It is safe to say The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez are really cute together, and they also don’t let us forget about it. The man took to Instagram recently to support Gomez.

Showing that he is the proud boyfriend of the famous singer, The Weeknd shared a stylish snap on his Instagram story of Gomez.

The snap showed the 24-year-old Gomez posing in the backseat of a car for her new Coach FW17 campaign.

Source: instagram.com

Even though the boyfriend did not include a caption to explain why he posted a story showing Selena, he decorated the snap with five diamond emojis instead.

But the man is not the only one showing off with their relationship on social media.

Selena Gomez also took to her own Instagram Story recently, gushing about The Weeknd’s June Forbes cover.

As fans may already be aware, the couple made their social media debut back in April while at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

After sparking dating rumors in January, Gomez made it official on Instagram by posting a picture of her and The Weeknd with his arm around her.

The songstress recently revealed in an interview with Ryan Seacrest that the reason why she decided to make her romance public was that she had nothing to hide.

‘I’m genuinely myself. I think it is really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It’s too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually,’ Selena explained.

Advertisement

What do you think of the couple? Do you think they are going to last?