Home » Fashion

The Weeknd Cuddles Up To Adriana Lima & Irina Shayk On ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/03/2017
Source: billboard.com

The Weeknd just struck a pose alongside the sexy models, Irina Shayk and Adriana Lima for the latest cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

The Weekend has seriously upped his fashion street cred by gracing the cover of the magazine for the September 2017 issue.

 

Abel Tesfaye is with two gorgeous models at his side, Adriana Lima and Irina Shayk.

The two beautiful models are pretty much all over The Weeknd on the cover pic, in which they are sandwiching him between them.

Adriana has the side of her face and her lips pressed against The Weeknd’s head, while Irina is resting her head on his shoulder.

What’s even hotter is that Irina’s fingers are playing with his open button down, allowing her fingers to slide in and touch his bare chest.

Selena Gomez must be very proud of his new modeling gig, but we can’t help but wonder if she is feeling a bit jealous over this sexy cover of the magazine.

We don’t think that there’s anyone who likes it when other women like this are all over their man, but who knows.

On the other hand, the picture from inside the magazine of The Weeknd is not as touchy as the cover as it is just showing him sitting at a lovely white piano while he is dressed to the nines.

 

PUMAXO || PARALLELS || 8.24

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on

On top of the piano, there is also another model featured, Candice Swanepoel, though she isn’t touching the singer at all.

Despite he has been gushed over by models for this photo shoot, we hope Selena is just into seeing The Weeknd making big moves in the fashion world. As far as we know, Selena and The Weekend are doing very well together, and they are more in love than ever!

