Music

The Weeknd Bought A $20 Million Home In The Hidden Hills Of California

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/22/2017
The WeekndSource: EOnline.com

The Weeknd is making strides! The famous singer, who just released a new music video with Lana Del Ray for their duet Lust For Life, just became the new owner of what’s been described as one of the most luxurious mansions ever.

The 31-year-old singer, who was nominated for four awards at the 2017 Billboard Awards, dropped $20 million on the massive house.

Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd, will have plenty of room in his new home: in fact, it is 13,391 square feet.

The international music sensation’s new estate sits on three acres of land in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills area and boasts nine different bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, plus a ton of various special rooms.

The “Earned It” singer will be enjoying his new glass-encased wine cellar, home theater, music lounge, and his own private gym facility.

There is also a 1,200 square-foot house devoted for guests, and considering the size of his A-list entourage, something says the singer will get plenty of use out of his guest home.

The backyard is perhaps the most fantastic part of the house.

It includes a salt water pool with a 12-foot water feature, as well as a 10-person spa, an outdoor kitchen, and a huge pavilion for pool parties and the like.

The home also features an 8-stall barn, pasture areas, and landscaping that features Redwood and Olive trees. It’s just another home in the life of a multi-millionaire.

The Weeknd was nominated for four different awards this year at the 2017 Billboard Awards, including the top R & B artist of the year, the Top Collaboration of 2017, the Top Collaboration for an R & B performance, as well as the top R & B Collaboration for his track Starboy. Unfortunately for The Weeknd, he didn’t win any of the awards, so perhaps the $20 million house will soften the blow.

