FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
bella hadid justin bieber mariah carey drake harry styles p. diddy jay-z meek mill kanye west ludacris selena gomez blac chyna kandi burruss prince Joe Jonas nick jonas lady gaga kim kardashian nicki minaj donald trump Lil Uzi Vert chris brown tiny
Home » Music

The Weeknd Begs Ex Bella Hadid To Take Him Back After Splitting From Selena Gomez, Source Claims

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/08/2017
0
1.6K Views
0


bella hadid the weekndSource: people.com

Soon after The Weeknd and Selena Gomez broke up, everybody started looking for clues about who they have their eyes on at the moment. As most people already know by now, Gomez is back together with her ex Justin Bieber. According to a new report, The Weeknd is trying to also rekindle an old romance with none other than Bella Hadid.

‘Bella’s getting nonstop text messages and calls [from The Weeknd]. He wants her back,’ a source revealed.

But is she interested? Apparently not because she’s been ignoring his attempts at reconnecting.

The insider assured us that she couldn’t be happier with her new boyfriend Drake, but Abel is absolutely ‘devastated’ that she went for his former friend.

The Weeknd has done everything he could think of to get her back, even sending her flowers but ‘she is not having any of it!’

That does not mean that she doesn’t like the attention, however.

In addition, it looks like Abel was missing Bella before he and Selena put an end to their relationship as they were fighting for months before the breakup.

‘Dating Bella was easy compared to his drama-filled relationship with Selena,’ the insider dished.

Advertisement

Do you believe Abel and Bella will ever get back together? Should they?

Post Views: 1,566

Read more about bella hadid justin bieber selena gomez the weeknd

Advertisement

You may also like
Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Reportedly Ready To Tie The Knot: ‘She Does Not Want To Waste Another Precious Second’
11/08/2017
Taylor Swift Finally Reveals ‘Reputation’ Track List – Check Out Who She’s Collaborating With
11/08/2017
Justin Bieber Is Planning To Get Another Selena Gomez Tattoo
11/08/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *