The Weeknd Begs Ex Bella Hadid To Take Him Back After Splitting From Selena Gomez, Source Claims

Soon after The Weeknd and Selena Gomez broke up, everybody started looking for clues about who they have their eyes on at the moment. As most people already know by now, Gomez is back together with her ex Justin Bieber. According to a new report, The Weeknd is trying to also rekindle an old romance with none other than Bella Hadid.

‘Bella’s getting nonstop text messages and calls [from The Weeknd]. He wants her back,’ a source revealed.

But is she interested? Apparently not because she’s been ignoring his attempts at reconnecting.

The insider assured us that she couldn’t be happier with her new boyfriend Drake, but Abel is absolutely ‘devastated’ that she went for his former friend.

The Weeknd has done everything he could think of to get her back, even sending her flowers but ‘she is not having any of it!’

That does not mean that she doesn’t like the attention, however.

In addition, it looks like Abel was missing Bella before he and Selena put an end to their relationship as they were fighting for months before the breakup.

‘Dating Bella was easy compared to his drama-filled relationship with Selena,’ the insider dished.

Do you believe Abel and Bella will ever get back together? Should they?