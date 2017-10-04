‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Will See The Return Of A Familiar Face In Episode 2

We are only a few weeks away from Season 8 of The Walking Dead and new episode synopses have revealed exciting details about Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) battle with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). In the most recent development, Rick is set to meet up with an old face from his past.

According to Comic Book, the second episode in the upcoming season of The Walking Dead will see Rick cross paths with a familiar face. The synopsis for the installment, titled “The Damned,” reveals the Hilltoppers, Alexandrians, and Kingdommers will unfold their plan against Negan.

There’s no official word on who Rick will encounter from his past, but there are several possibilities.

We still don’t know what happened to Heath since he disappeared early last season, making him a likely candidate for Rick’s surprise encounter. We do know, however, that Heath will make an appearance at some point in the future.

Showrunner Scott Gimple recently revealed that Heath’s story isn’t over just yet and confirmed that he will return at some point.

Speaking of missing characters, Rick could also reunite with Morales, who has not been on the show since way back in Season 1. As fans might recall, Morales decided to leave the group and head for Birmingham, Alabama to find the rest of his family’s loved ones.

There haven’t been any hints of Morales coming back, but his return shouldn’t be completely ruled out.

There is, of course, the possibility that Rick simply meets up with a character he hasn’t seen in a while, including Dwight or the traitorous Eugene. Both men have been away from Alexandria for a long time and should return to the town with the battle against Negan coming to a head.

In fact, there is a good reason to believe Rick will finally run into his former friend while fighting against the Saviors.

Meanwhile, Digital Spy reports that the third episode this season, titled “Monsters,” will explore the fallout from the war with Negan, including each group confronting questions of morality in the wake of the show’s most epic war to date.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead is scheduled to return to AMC Oct. 22.