‘The Walking Dead’ Filming Stopped After Stunt Man Is Critically Injured

The set of The Walking Dead shut down filming after a major accident on set. Stuntman John Bernecker is said to be in critical condition after taking a 30-foot fall and landing on the concrete below. According to reports, Bernecker suffered a serious head injury as a result of the fall.

Bernecker is currently in the intensive care unit at the Atlanta Medical Center. The stunt man was airlifted to the level 1 trauma center after the fall.

News of John Bernecker’s on set accident was shared by The Spoiling Dead Fans on Facebook. The group routinely posts filming information and spoilers for The Walking Dead. Today, the TWD spoiler group asked fans to pray for Bernecker and his family.

BreakingNews:THE WALKINGDEADs Stuntman John Bernecker Falls 30 Feet on His Head on Concreate In Critical Condition Season 8 Filming Delayed pic.twitter.com/JAek23SIDT — DStyles510 (@Dstyles510) July 13, 2017

Things aren’t looking good for the TWD stunt man. Bernecker’s girlfriend Jennifer Cocker took to Facebook today and wrote, “John deserves to be seen by every neorusurgeon and doctor there is until one of them sees the life we all know he has in him and bring him back to us… THIS ISNT FAIR.”

Jennifer Cocker’s Facebook account has her listed as a SAG-AFTRA actor just like Bernecker. According to IMDB, she also does stunt work in movies like The Nice Guys, Keanu, and The Hunger Games.

According to John Bernecker’s IMDB resume, he’s been a busy guy in Hollywood. The 30-something New Orleans native is credited for his stunt work on 24: Legacy, Get Out, The Fate of the Furious and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.

Bernecker’s work history is listed back as far as 2009. His work has been featured in many blockbusters including Logan and Fantastic Four. He’s also been credited for stunt work on the upcoming films Black Panther, Game Night, and Rampage.

Among his specialties, John Bernecker reportedly was known for performing stunts that included high falls like the one that left him injured on the set of The Walking Dead.

So far, AMC has not commented on the on-set accident. Likewise, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Medical Center would not confirm if he was a patient at the hospital. It is not yet known when The Walking Dead will begin filming again.