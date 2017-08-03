‘The Walking Dead’ Alum Glen Mazzara To Spearhead ‘The Dark Tower’ Companion TV Series

At long last, the big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s epic fantasy series, The Dark Tower, will finally arrive in theaters this weekend. But that won’t be the end of the story for viewers (or even the beginning, technically speaking). Plans have been confirmed for a prequel television series with former Walking Dead showrunner Glen Mazzara at the helm.

The Dark Tower companion series was originally announced along with the film in 2015, as part of an unprecedented attempt to build a franchise using both mediums.

However, in recent months, especially given the troubled production The Dark Tower film reportedly went through, many had begun to wonder if the TV series would still move forward.

The show will take its storyline largely from the fourth book in King’s series, Wizard and Glass, as well as flashback scenes from the first book, The Gunslinger.

The Dark Tower series will explore the origins of Roland Deschain, showing how he became a gunslinger and revealing his first struggles against the Man in Black.

Actor Idris Elba, who plays Roland in the Dark Tower film, will appear on the show in a limited capacity, serving to bookend the prequel segments with scenes set in the present.

Mazzara took over as showrunner on The Walking Dead in 2011 when co-creator Frank Darabont left after a massive dispute with AMC executives.

His tenure was short-lived, though, as Mazzara left the show after Season 3; he went on to create Damien, a prequel series to the classic horror film, The Omen.

Mazzara will serve as showrunner on the Dark Tower series, with the film’s co-screenwriter, Akiva Goldsman, serving as executive producer alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Ron Howard and Brian Grazer.

No network is attached to the Dark Tower prequel series yet, nor is there a release date. With the film launching this weekend, a lot depends on its box office performance, though early reviews have been mostly negative.