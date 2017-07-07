‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Xander Berkeley Outed For Sliding Into The DMs Of 19-Year Old Fan

Xander Berkeley who plays Gregory on The Walking Dead may have found himself in some hot water after a TWD fan outed him for getting inappropriate in her DMs. The 19-year old girl behind the Twitter handle @carlgaIlaghr outed Berkeley after months of back and forth messages where Berkeley allegedly told the teen he wanted to bend her over and spank her.

Now keep in mind that Xander Berkeley is a 61-year old married man with two children. Berkeley’s wife, Sarah Clarke, is also an actress best known for playing Renee in Twilight and Nina Myers in 24.

The TWD fan has not disclosed her full name or identity but calls herself Karma on Twitter so that’s what we’ll call her for the sake of keeping things neat and tidy while retelling this shocking story about the guy who plays Gregory on The Walking Dead.

he wound up following me, sometime in December I think, or maybe early Jan. Quite strange that he asked me not to tell anyone? Hm. pic.twitter.com/YMoaFBdNsa — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

According to Karma’s story, she and some friends who are also diehard TWD fans started tweeting at Xander Berkeley in an effort to get his attention. Karma asked the actor to follow her back several times and eventually, he did just that and then things reportedly got weird.

Karma claims that Xander followed her back on Twitter around December or January and immediately started creeping in her DMs. Then, he asked her not to tell anyone about the follow back for fear of angering his fan base.

Things were quite innocent at first. He wanted to draw me, I happily obliged, nothing was really wrong with this. pic.twitter.com/bhjsk2n0KT — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

Karma claims that her friendship with Xander Berkeley started out innocent enough. The TWD actor claimed to be an artist and a painter and said that he wanted to use her as a subject because he loved her face.

Through it all, Xander wanted to come off as a good guy, one who wouldn’t take advantage of a 19-year old girl. He even said as much while also letting her know that he was tempted (and could probably be convinced.)

It only got worse. He was TEMPTED to take advantage of me? Alright. pic.twitter.com/GvyEwdNzVL — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

She claims that the conversations with Xander soon escalated from a random conversation and learning about her “passions” to asking for more sexually charged photos.

We went from talking to my passions and what I wanted to pursue career wise, to this. It was quite creepy? pic.twitter.com/KTbSXud6MX — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

According to Karma’s Twitter receipts, Xander Berkeley was thirsty and begging for nudes from the 19-year old. Then he said something really shocking that might come back to really cause him trouble in the future.

As Xander Berkeley begged Karma to take a picture for him in her panties, he also admitted that his favorite age for “women” is 15-29. He must know how inappropriate his preferences are because he even said, “there I said it” after announcing his shocking lust for underage girls.

At this point, it's tiring. I've always shared our convos with my group chat, all while being extremely creeped out. pic.twitter.com/nLbeGwBDc4 — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

'Skip the uniform' — There's a line between being artistic and being predatory. Also note the age rage of '15 – 29'. FIFTEEN YEAR OLDS! pic.twitter.com/4yI6s3g2th — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

It turns out that Karma has a deadbeat dad and she opined to Xander about it. Then, at least according to the message exchange shared on Twitter, Xander seemed to relish in her daddy issues, telling her that it’s okay to for her to be attracted to him because he was feeling the same.

He, more or less, admits his inappropriate attraction towards me. I was talking about my deadbeat father and THIS is the response. pic.twitter.com/umPIuPpjkY — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

It turns out that Xander never even denied his marriage to Sarah Clarke. Instead, he told his teenage friend that he was lonely and that while he’s never cheated on his wife, she has a “cold streak a mile wide.”

I wonder why his wife's so distant? pic.twitter.com/rFtQSHZ5Yc — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

All the while, he continued to ask for nude photos with promises that any art he composed after being inspired by the photos would stay private between them. The joke is on Berkeley though because Karma already admitted that she shared the messages in a group chat with her TWD loving friends and now she is sharing then with everyone.

This is when he was willing to give me his skype so he could draw me nude, in 'real time' pic.twitter.com/qhoqCCEo9N — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

The back and forth between the 61-year old actor and his 19-year old fan continued on until the Fourth of July weekend when Twitter screenshots indicate that Xander Berkeley teased that he needed to visit Calgary where Karma lives so he can give her a “proper spanking.”

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the GOLDMINE of all things he has said. pic.twitter.com/6gPNvZ9Mzi — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

She admitted that after outing Xander Berkeley on Twitter, she is afraid of whatever might happen. The TWD star has yet to respond regarding the DM conversations with Karma (@carlgaIlaghr.)

I'm slightly terrified of the repercussions I might face, but this needed to be shared. Men ain't shit and his wife deserves better. pic.twitter.com/aUM0QJDepq — karma (@carlgaIlaghr) July 6, 2017

Now Xander Berkeley has quite a storm brewing as the story about how he tried to hook up with a much younger woman circulates. The Walking Dead fans on Twitter have been expressing their disgust after reading through the screenshots of the alleged conversation between Xander Berkeley and a 19-year old fan.

There’s no telling what will come of Xander Berkeley after his public shaming on Twitter. The Walking Dead fans have already started sounding off but it’s not clear whether this inappropriate but not illegal conversation with a teenage fan will cause problems for his marriage or his role as Gregory on the hit AMC show.