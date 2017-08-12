‘The Voice’ Season 13 Coaches Welcome Jennifer Hudson To The Team With Beach Party And Cheesy Pics!

The cast and crew of the hit talent show The Voice really know how to party. It is safe to say that they couldn’t have welcomed Jennifer Hudson in a better way than with a fun and silly beach bash.

The 35-year-old may be new, but she definitely felt like old and dear friends surrounded her.

The singer joined fellow coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Miley Cyrus for an unforgettable day at the beach.

Hudson took to social media to share a ton of cheesy but also adorable photos with her followers.

Source: etonline.com

Aside from the Voice coaches, the new member of the TV family was also accompanied by host Carson Daly and producer Mark Burnett.

The team had a lot of fun posing for photos and enjoying the sun and the ocean, and they already looked extremely close in the snaps.

If they continue to be so friendly to one another, the upcoming season may have zero drama.

As fans of the hit talent show may remember, in June, the producer opened up about the changes coming the TV show’s way.

The Voice, season 13 is set to premiere this fall, on September 25 on NBC at 8 P.M. ET/PT.

Advertisement

Are you excited to watch the new season? What do you think about the new addition to the cast?