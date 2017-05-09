The Voice Results 2017: Mark Isaiah And Lilli Passero From Adam Levine’s Team Eliminated – Top 8 Contestants Revealed

So, who went home on “The Voice” 2017? It was a brutal night where not one but two talented singers were eliminated – which means the top 8 contestants for season 8 have been revealed.

This evening, three contestants – Mark Isaiah and Lilli Passero, from Adam Levine’s team, and Vanessa Ferguson, team Alicia Keys – found themselves in the bottom three after America saved seven of the artists this week via votes.

The emotional trio had to compete in the Instant Save portion of the show to stay on the reality show.

Passero wept after being praised by Levine for her performance and Isaiah, who sang the hit song “Sorry” by Justin Bieber, said he was used to being at the bottom.

After all was said and done, Passero and Isaiah both from team Levine were axed.

Let us meet “The Voice” Season 12 Top 8 contestants:

– Vanessa Ferguson is on Keys’ team, and she could not be happier.

Ferguson, who is from North Carolina and put her wedding on hold for her career, beamed over Keys by saying: “Alicia Keys is someone I have admired for a very long time. I have performed her music since high school. She was my first pick, going in initially. It was always going to be her, if she turned around.”

– Hunter Plake is an amazing artist who is very grateful for every opportunity he gets on the show.

– Jesse Larson is on team Levine and is a singer and guitarist who worked with the legendary Prince.

– Lauren Duski is a talented vocalist who captured Blake Shelton with an epic performance of “You Were Meant for Me.”

– TSoul had all the coaches fighting for him, and he went with Shelton.

– Chris Blue is part of Keys’ team this season and has often revealed that he admires her.

– Aliyah Moulden is only 15, and she is on Shelton’s team.

– Brennley Brown was part of Shelton team, but Gwen Stefani stole her.