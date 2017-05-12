‘The Voice’ Ratings Drop Significantly – Stefani And Shelton Are The Only Ones Who Can Save The Show!

According to new reports, the ratings for NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice are plummeting! Amid all the chaos the producers have an idea on how to get the show back on track, and it involves judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Rumors say that the team has been begging Shelton to propose to his girlfriend Gwen on air.

Without a doubt, such a unique marriage proposal on the show would attract a lot of audience members and get them to tune in again.

“Pressure is really mounting right now for Gwen and Blake to get engaged,” a source on the set revealed. “Especially since the season is nearing the end.”

Although Blake is all for getting married on Television, Gwen is skeptical because she feels “kinda shafted by them.”

Season 12 started strongly with 13.029 million viewers per episode, but sadly, the latest episode only brought in 9.14 million.

That means about 4 million people tuned out of the TV show!

As fans may already know, Gwen and Blake have already contributed a lot to the ratings by packing on the PDA as asked by the producers but nowadays, that’s not enough.

Stefani is over the forced affection and faking on the show at this point, and she may not accept the marriage proposal plan just to raise the ratings.

But “The ratings speak for themselves and others on staff are blaming Gwen and Blake for their lack of cooperation when it comes to giving the fans what they want,” one insider stated.

Do you believe that the drop in ratings is Blake and Gwen’s fault?

