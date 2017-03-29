‘The Voice’ Producers Order Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton To Do More PDA Following Ratings Decline?

It looks like, after an alleged fight on set between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, the ratings for The Voice have been going down and the production has ordered them to do more PDA on the air to fix the current situation.

As fans of the show already know, after Gwen had complimented one of the contestants, many publications alleged that the couple had a spat behind the camera because Blake was jealous. Although the allegations turned out to be untrue, many people tuned out after that episode.

According to an insider, the producers of the show criticized Gwen for her flirting because apparently, the audience does not want to see any issues between the couple.

“They basically told her that they are really just disappointed in how she and Blake seem to be lacking the in the love department this season,” the source explained.

Indeed, according to reports, the couple was given a significant bonus to show more affection on the show, and now they were told they have to “honor their contracts.”

In fact, one of the main reasons why they brought Gwen back on The Voice was because they wanted to show hers and Blake’s love growing on the small screen and the fact that they are just not showing it that much is upsetting for the show’s production team.

Would you like to see Blake and Gwen do more PDA on The Voice or do you prefer the production to take the focus away from the jury and let the contestants take central stage instead?