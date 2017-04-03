The Voice Contestant RaeLynn Talks Debut Album And Her Huge Success

Country newbie RaeLynn has recently released her first album and she has been enjoying very good reviews!

The 22 years old former The Voice contestant was at the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday and she stunned in a black lacy dress when walking the red carpet.

She even brought along a very special man – her father, Barry Woodward.

“We had a daddy-daughter weekend and we have had so much fun,” RaeLynn stated before the show.

The songstress, who gained recognition on season 2 of The Voice on team Blake just released her debut album WildHorse.

It took five years to perfect it and she is very proud of the final result, especially because the songs are very personal and encompass all of her love and heartbreak in the last years.

Some fans of Blake Shelton have come to the ACM Awards just to boycott the awards show for not nominating his new album If I’m Honest but RaeLynn was oblivious to the news.

“Nobody has told me that. I’m here, so I guess I can’t boycott it,” she replied.

The singer recently opened up about being one of the first contestants on The Voice to become a real music icon as well as about her album’s success.

“This is my thing,” she explained. “No singing reality show is gonna make you a superstar. What makes you a superstar is what you do after that,” the country singer stated confidently.

Have you checked out her album? What did you think?

Advertisement

Let us know your thoughts by writing a comment down below!