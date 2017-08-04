The Upcoming ‘Aladdin’ Live Action Movie Finds Its Jafar And Fans Are Now On The Villain’s Side!

According to new reports, the studio producing Aladdin’s live action movie is currently in negotiations with an actor to play the evil sorcerer Jafar! If the deal goes through, Dutch-Tunisian actor Marwan Kenzari, most known for roles in films like The Mummy and Ben-Hur will be the one to step into the villainous role!

But as the news started going around on social media, fans of the classic Disney animation couldn’t keep their cool over how handsome the man is!

Some of them even joked that they wouldn’t mind if Jasmine chooses Jafar instead of Aladdin!

It looks like more and more fans are starting to root for the bad guy!

Kenzari is set to join previously confirmed cast members Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

In addition, it’s rumored that Saturday Night Live comedian Nasim Pedrad has been cast as Mara, the handmaiden, and friend to Princess Jasmine.

If you were struggling to remember a ‘Mara’ in the original, don’t worry – it’s actually a role created specifically for the live action movie!

Last month, Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and when asked what she thought about her husband playing the role of the Genie, she couldn’t help but gush over the perfect fit.

She then recalled a conversation they had after the actor found out he got the part.

‘And you know what I had to tell him? I said, ‘You know, this is perfect for you because you’re always creating magic.’’

What do you think of the alleged new Jafar? Are you on his side too?