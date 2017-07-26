The Truth Behind Elvis Presley’s Terrible Death Finally Exposed! Who Is To Blame?

As the 40th anniversary of legend Elvis Presley‘s death nears, we have learned the truth behind the tragic passing. Despite claims that the popular star lost his life because of a heart attack, top medical examiners, as well as sources close to Presley, claim he was killed by a questionable decision made by his dentist.

It turns out that the expert prescribed him medication which he knew the star was allergic to.

Dr. Cyril Wecht stated that ‘There is no way to diagnose cardiac arrhythmia on a dead person! There is obviously a cover-up of how Elvis Presley died!’

Dr. Lester Hofman, who was Elvis’ dentist, worked on the superstar the day before his dead body was discovered on the floor of his bathroom.

Hofman wrote the late singer a prescription for painkiller codeine even though the singer was highly allergic to the drug.

His adverse reaction to the drug was clearly marked in his medical charts, according to Dr. Forest Tennant, who examined the singer’s toxicology reports and testified in court.

It turns out that Hofman, who passed away in 2006 was not the only one aware of the deadly allergy.

Nurse, Marian Cocke, as well as Presley’s former lover Linda Thompson told authorities he would get rashes and have trouble breathing because of the meds.

Elvis’ best pal, Joe Esposito, noted codeine was at the death scene.

Dr. Wecht said Elvis had ‘10 times the therapeutic range’ of the potent painkiller in his system.

Even without an allergy, the dosage would have likely been fatal.