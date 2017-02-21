The “Tense And Strained” El Moussas Make The Flip Or Flop Crew “Unconfortable”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are trying their best to deal with the situation but it’s not working very well.

As fans already know, HGTV threatened to sue the co-stars of Flip or Flop if they breached the contract and refused filming another season. Therefore, last week, the estranged couple returned on the set of the hit series.

Now, insiders them claim that their visibly “tense and strained” relationship is causing the Flip or Flop crew to feel very uncomfortable.

Amid their public split, Tarek and Christina have been trying to smile for the cameras but their behind-the-scenes tension is causing some uneasiness for the Flip or Flop team.

“Tarek and Christina are definitely trying their hardest to get on, but you can see they’re struggling,” a trusty insider revealed.

“They are super aware of not making the crew feel uncomfortable by creating drama, but it’s obvious that there’s no love lost between these two. Things are definitely strained and tense, despite their efforts.”

“Their interactions are kept to the absolute minimum,” our insider went on.

“Once the cameras stop rolling they immediately separate and go off to do their own thing. They’re not spending a single minute more together than is essential for filming. Everyone is kinda walking on needles around them, and aware there’s a powder keg of emotion that could explode at any time. It’s tough.”

Thankfully, the awkward and tense atmosphere will soon be over as the filming for the last season is coming to an end.

Christina is trying to make the best of the unfortunate situation and she even shared a picture of the whole crew, including her husband who stood at a considerable distance from her.

“I’ve never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny… all around amazing guys… filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I ❤️ each and every one of you,” she wrote in the caption.