The Strike That Has Inspired a Collective Yawn

This just in: American society as we currently know it apparently dodged a massive catastrophe some three short weeks back! It is only now coming to light just how truly serious the threat was to the fabric of all we hold dear. As social scientists in future generations study this event, they will no doubt wonder why the clear and present danger didn’t motivate immediate collective action! We now return to your regular programming…

Hollywood is populated by modest people with small egos, said nobody ever! As if hell-bent to prove that their sense of self-importance is dangerously swollen, three weeks ago, a group of attention-seeking former stars began a movement calling for an all out strike in the entertainment Mecca of the United States. This, they reasoned, would, bring America to a stand-still, and force President Trump to resign out of desperation.

Yes, they actually did believe this. Go ahead, riotous gales of laughter will be forgiven!

The motley crew of washouts and mediocrity include the likes of Rosie O’Donnell, Michael Shannon, Ed Asner, Debra Messing, Miley Cyrus, along with, purportedly, a long list of other disaffected actors. In their call to arms, their reasoning went something like this… Hollywood is the center of American society. It is the glue that holds all together. If Hollywood shut down, America would literally fall apart. The ensuing chaos would force the President to throw us his hands in surrender and immediately resign.

So sure of their all powerful affect on the American psyche, and so convinced were they of Trump’s glaring failures as a human being, that they took out a full page ad in the New York Times! Their clarion call to action to a nation starved of benevolent, liberal leadership such as theirs!

Suffice it to say, toddlers garner more attention with their daily tantrums than did this incipient movement to alter the course of humanity. Perhaps its an apt comparison given the self-absorption evident in the collective thinking of these actors.

Thankfully, life has gone on. Society did not collapse upon the ascension of the Donald to the presidency. But for what its worth, this article’s opener may indeed contain a grain of truth. Generations from now, historians may scratch their heads in wonderment and ask themselves “what were they thinking?!”