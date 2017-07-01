The Son Of Naomi Watts Has An Unlikely Obsession

Naomi’s son loves nightmares! The King Kong star’s youngest son, Samuel, can hardly wait to see her 2002 film, The Ring. In a chat at the Cinema Society Netflix screening of Gypsy in New York, Thursday, June 29th, the actress revealed her son’s fascination with scary movies.

The star revealed her young child is intrigued by horror films.

She said, “My youngest son is very into the horror genre. Not that he sees a lot of scary movies.”

Her son is just 8-years-old at the moment, so he’s not old enough to watch the freaky ones yet!

Watts went on, “he goes around asking people what’s the scariest movie they’ve ever seen and what the synopsis is and then he remembers it and talks about it like he’s seen it.”

Isn’t that adorable?

According to Watts, her 8-year-old son loves to bring up the movie that has since become a cult classic.

As CI readers know, the movie revolves around a woman and her compatriot who find a cursed videotape, where anyone who watches it dies within seven days of viewing the footage.

Some fans say The Ring sparked the resurgence of the paranormal genre.

Be that as it may, her son isn’t mature enough yet to handle the thrills of the 2002 classic.

As for how her life is going ever since the breakup between her and Liev, the star revealed there are certainly ups and downs that one has to deal with.

She explained, “there are days when yes, I feel like it’s working almost to a science and there are days where it’s just chaos.”

The star went on to say it’s all part of the human experience to have ups and downs and isn’t that the truth!

Just so you know the history: Naomi and the star of Ray Donovan split last November after 11-years of co-habitation. They announced their breakup in a joint statement that explained it would be best for both of them if they moved on.