The Simpsons Fire Their Original Composer Alf Clausen

Alf Clausen is out! Fans will be surprised to hear the legendary composer who has worked on the show for a whopping 27 years, is officially let go from his duties as the writer for the music of the series. During the 29th season, Simpsons’ lovers will no longer hear Alf’s tracks.

And why did he leave?

According to Variety, Clausen was fired!

Alf received a telephone call from Richard Sakai – the man who serves as producer on the popular franchise – which informed him he would be let go.

Apparently, they’re looking for music that is new and fresh.

Alf is about to fulfill his final duties on the show as the 29th season starts on the 1st of October.

Unfortunately, we don’t know who will be taking his place.

In case you need a refresher, Alf has been working on the show since 1990.

He made his start in the second season’s “Treehouse Of Horror” episode which has become a staple in the series.

Since that moment, Alf’s music has been all over the Simpsons soundtrack.

In fact, almost all of the songs you hear on the Simpsons are created by the composer.

His work has been so prolific that Clausen currently sits as the TV songwriter with the largest number of Emmy nominations – a total of 30 to be exact!

Thank you for all of the support…unfortunately, the news is true… https://t.co/jBQH0b40cz — Alf Clausen (@TheAlfClausen) August 31, 2017

He won twice for his music back in 1997 and 1998.

In the report from Variety, rumor has it that Clausen’s firing is due to budget cuts because of the massive drop in ratings over the past 17 years.

Clausen uses an orchestra of 35 members every week, which costs the company millions every year; it’s possible they just can’t afford it anymore!

E! News reached out to the producers of the show and they claimed they valued his contributions to the show. They added, “this is the part where we would make a joke, but neither Alf’s work nor the music of The Simpsons is treated as anything but seriously by us.” We can’t help but wonder if the producers made a bad decision!