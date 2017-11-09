The Shady Past Of ‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Briana DeJesus’ Baby Daddy Devoin Austin Revealed

Things on the Teen Mom 2 Season 8 finale got heated when newcomer Briana DeJesus and her baby daddy Devoin Austin got into an argument over visitation, child support, and custody of their daughter Nova. The blowout between the two was the most explosive fight of the season, and it reminded fans of Austin’s shady past.

Per In Touch Weekly, DeJesus and Austin first appeared on a season 4 episode of 16 & Pregnant, and when he found out that she was pregnant, he broke up with her. Both DeJesus and her sister Brittany were pregnant at the same time. And, while Brittany opted to have an abortion, Briana chose to continue with the pregnancy and be a single mom.

Austin has a lengthy criminal history and even became violent during the Teen Mom 3 reunion, forcing security to step in. He has been arrested for various crimes, including marijuana possession, burglary, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His most recent arrest was in August of this year on a 2016 warrant for failure to appear in court for traffic and drug charges.

Briana DeJesus has said that she doesn’t let her 6-year-old daughter Nova visit her dad’s house because she believes he is still doing drugs.

During the most recent Teen Mom 2 episode, Radar Online reports that DeJesus and Austin went to lunch to celebrate Nova’s first day of school, and an argument started when he revealed he was working two jobs.

DeJesus was furious because Devoin Austin was working and didn’t help with child support, and he replied that there isn’t a reason that he has two jobs and his daughter can’t come to his house.

The 23-year-old started screaming that Nova would never go to her dad’s house because she doesn’t know his family. Austin replied that he wasn’t going to pay DeJesus any money if his daughter can’t come to visit him.

Briana DeJesus’s mother Roxanne jumped into the argument and ended up trying to lunge at Austin before security intervened. He walked out while giving both women the middle finger.

Devoin Austin later vented to producers that his baby momma makes him out to be the worst person in the world. But, he says he will happily pay child support if he gets to see his daughter.

The Teen Mom 2 Season 8 reunion is set to air part one Monday on MTV.