The ‘Second Wives Club’ Cast Includes Shiva Safai, Katie Cazorla, And Veronika Obeng

The “Second Wives Club” has a fascinating cast that will bring new drama, scandals, and WTH moments to the E! Network.

The reality series debuted last night, and it featured six stunning women who are either wives or fiancées of wealthy and famous Hollywood big names.

The show follows the women, who are often referred as trophy wives and opportunists, as they live in fancy mansions, enjoy lavish vacations, and drive around in luxury cars. However, there is more to their complicated lives

Here is the synopsis of the show: “They may indulge in mermaid pool parties, live in multi-million dollar homes and have luxury cars with champagne refrigerators, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have to navigate the complications that come with having stepchildren, managing their own careers, and being a second, third, fourth or even fifth wife. E! takes viewers inside the lives of these enviable trophy wives.”

The cast members of “The Second Wives Club” include Shiva Safai, who has appeared in “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and might become the stepmother of Gigi and Bella Hadid for she is engaged to their father, Mohamed Hadid, who has a net worth of $400 million.

Fun fact – there is a 33-year gap between the real estate mogul and his fiancée, who is worth $10 million.

Meet Katie Cazorla; she is engaged to Walter Afanasieff – the musician worked with Whitney Houston, he produced “Titanic’s” hit tune, “My Heart Will Go On,” performed by Celine Dion, and helped with “Hero” penned and performed by Mariah Carey.

Veronika Obeng is the third wife of millionaire Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng. Born Veronica Clayborne, she is from a tiny town called Spiro in Oklahoma. It is being claimed that Mr. Obeng has filed for divorce.

Shawna Craig is married to actor Lorenzo Lamas, and the duo is said to be living apart.

Craig has a way with words, so let her describe her spouse: “He’s an amazing father, but he has quite the history. He’s been married five times, including me. He’s got six kids he’s got to take care of, and because of the divorces he’s got financial problems.”

Tania Mehra is engaged to Dean Bornstein, who is 20 years younger than her and the pair is a rush to get married. Miss India 2011 appeared on “Botched” to correct a rhinoplasty that a former lover forced her to have.

Morisa Surrey is married to Mark Surrey, a wealthy reproductive surgeon and fertility specialist.