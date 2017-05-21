The Rock Confirms Presidential Run In 2020 on SNL!

Perhaps that is really good news judging by the current situation! The Rock was recently featured on Saturday Night Live, and he confirmed that he is going to enter the presidential run in 2020 – sort of!

But with that being said, careful what you wish for because it may just come true.

The fact that he is one of the most likable people in Hollywood just makes his chance of becoming the leader of the free world so much bigger.

During SNL’s season finale, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally told everybody that he is definitely in, after weeks of rumors about his supposed running for president.

The former wrestler turned actor revealed the news after Alec Baldwin awarded him his Five-Timers Club velvet jacket, on the occasion of his fifth time hosting the popular comedy show.

“In the past, I never would have considered running for president. I mean, I didn’t think I was qualified at all,” The Rock joked. “But now I’m actually worried that I’m too qualified.”

In addition, Dwayne also took to social media to announce his running mate – Tom Hanks!

The equally likable star pleaded his case that America “needs us,” and it is fair to say he was pretty convincing.

He went on to joke that nowadays Americans can only agree on two things, and two things only: “pizza and us.”

Hanks went on to claim that he and Dwayne would get 100% of the votes because he fought in World War II “in like ten movies” and would get the senior vote.

“And I, of course, would get the minority vote,” Dwayne said. “Because everyone just assumes that I’m, well, whatever they are.”

As fans may already know, Dwayne has been talking about the possibility of him running for president the past month, in a GQ profile.

But after a poll revealed that The Rock would win the popular vote over Donald Trump if he were to run in 2020, the possibility became more real.

Later in the monolog, Dwayne revealed that he and Hanks were just joking about running for president, but he still decided to add a few wise words about politics.

“When it comes to politics, we need more poise and less noise. Americans deserve strong, capable leaders ― leaders who care about this country and care about its people.”

At this point, Hanks jumped in claiming that sound like “you and me.”

Then, they dropped their campaign banner and announced: “We’re doing it!”

Advertisement

Would you vote for The Rock in 2020?