The Reason Why Nicole Kidman Cried Over Keith Urban

Keith Urban is the most nominated artist at Sunday’s Academy of Country Music Awards, but apparently, that doesn’t give Urban much power at home with Kidman and his daughters. An interviewer asked Urban if being nominated for the Country Music Awards helps him get out of trouble at home.

Urban told People Magazine everyone who is married knows that it is a crazy question to be asking. The country music star said there is no “get out of jail free” card in real life when it comes to your wife and family.

Urban might be collecting a few awards for his music, and he will be performing two songs “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “The Fighter,” which will be a duet with Carrie Underwood.

When Urban wrote “The Fighter,” he said he had Carrie in mind as a collaborator, and he had no other backup plan.

Keith said if he didn’t have another person to collaborate with he would’ve found somebody else as quickly as possible. He went on to say he is extremely grateful that Carrie said yes to the collaboration and he didn’t have to stress about it.

On the official red carpet pre-show, Kidman, 49, revealed what an incredible inspiration the song “The Fighter” means to her.

“I remember when he first played it for me, and I started to cry because … he writes these things — they come out of I don’t know — and they’re like beautiful gifts,” the actress said.

A few hours before the show on Sunday, Keith showed his daughters who made a sign just for him to support him during the awards.

When my daughters do this……I've ALREADY WON!!!! – KU #ACMawards A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

“The ACM Awards are being broadcasted from Las Vegas on the 2nd of April at 8:00 p.m on CBS.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s relationship has been described as one of the most enduring relationships among celebrities.

Advertisement

They’ve been married to each other for over 10 years and Keith even checked into rehab for alcoholism immediately after marrying the famous actress to show her he was committed to a long lasting relationship.