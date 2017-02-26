The Reason Why Mama June Decided To Lose Weight Was Revenge!

According to reports, the real reason why Mama June decided to shed the pounds was to get revenge on Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson.

The reality TV star shared that she took the decision when Mike announced he was getting married and even invited her to his wedding.

During an episode of her new reality show, the former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo confessed that what motivated her to lose weight was Mike’s announcement of his marriage to Jennifer Lamb.

Shannon also recently slammed Lamb, who married her former husband.

“I’m just gonna say, she is his type of woman…Let’s put it that way. Being bigger. Just everything. He likes bigger girls, like bigger in weight.”

Despite that, it looks like Mama June is finally over him and does no longer want to be his type. The first episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot shows her on a weight loss journey.

Furthermore, two of her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” and Lauryn “Pumpkin” were by her side during the whole process and supported her decision to follow a healthier diet.

More than two years after Sugar Bear and Mama June broke up, the woman stated that she was disappointed in his co-parenting skills.

Mike married Jennifer Lamb last month and when Shannon was asked whether or not she missed her former lover she simply answered: “Hell no!”

Mama June has really moved on. During her new WE show the fans were able to see a different side of her. She followed workout tapes and even went on a Tinder date where she ate from the salad bar.

She desperately wanted to find a nice date for Sugar Bear’s wedding ceremony.

Unfortunately, one of the guys she went on a date with, Jeff, walked out of the restaurant in the middle of their dinner. Although the producers of the show begged him not to go, he said: “What’s the point?”

Despite that small inconvenience, Mama June continues to transform for the better.

“I’ve lost at least half my body!” stated the reality TV star.