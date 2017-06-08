The Reason Why Katy Perry Decided To Reveal The Truth About Taylor Swift

It seems like Katy is obsessed with Taylor these days doesn’t it? In an interview with NME, the “Swish Swish” singer revealed why she decided to open up about her feud with Taylor Swift while she was on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

In the June 9th issue that comes out tomorrow, Katy said, “No one asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides to every story. One, two, and the truth.”

While the California Girl singer may claim no one had asked for her side of the story, it certainly seems like Perry enjoys talking about their feud.

If there’s one thing we have to give Taylor credit for, it’s for never naming who her enemy was.

While it’s true that Taylor has never mentioned Katy’s name in interviews, she did reveal some difficulties that she had in an issue of Rolling Stone in 2014.

Taylor suggested a “former” friend had pulled three backup dancers from underneath her in an attempt to sabotage her world tour.

Right away, everyone on the internet had a pretty good idea of who that “former friend” might be, but no one was certain yet.

However, Perry finally confirmed the rumors on the late-night show that three of her dancers had left Taylor’s world tour to join her own, and when Perry tried to talk to the country star, she wouldn’t speak to her.

Whatever the truth may be, Katy continued to play the victim card, saying, “I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘Ok, cool, cool, cool. That’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!”

The 32-year-old pop singer said, “but what I want to say is that I’m ready for that Bullsh-t to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction – and trust me, daddy, there’s going to be a response! It’s all about karma, right?”

Advertisement

In a display of maturity, Perry added, “she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it.” Will these two ever stop fighting? They probably will one day, but they’ll start again for some other inane reason.