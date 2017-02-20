The Reason Michael Strahan Decided To Work In TV Even After NFL Retirement

Michael Strahan recently talked about the differences in raising boys and girls. The TV host has been blessed with three daughters and one son.

“Girls are much more emotional. I’ll get in trouble for that, but boys are just easier,” the television personality claimed.

“Boys are kinda like, ‘Oh, okay, yeah.’ Very simple.”

“Where I think girls are a little more emotional and want more explanation on things,” he adds. “It’s a little bit different between the follow up questions.”

The Good Morning America host is father to 25 year old daughter Tanita, son Michael Jr., 22, and twin girls Sophia and Isabella, who are only 12 years old.

Aside from the differences in behavior between daughters and sons, he has also noticed that the way they communicate is pretty different as well.

“When you have a son, you’re like, ‘How are you doing? You have a girlfriend? Are there cute girls? How’s your dating life?’ ” Strahan says. “When [you have] a daughter, you’re like, ‘Boys are bad. Stay away. No dating until you’re 80 years old.’ ”

“It’s a totally different mentality. It just seems much more protective over the daughter than the son.”

Aside from GMA, Strahan also hosts the revival of the legendary game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

His decision to keep working after his retirement from the NFL has a lot to do with his children as well, he revealed.

“They’re the reason I wake up and work so hard. I’m not working hard to pay for things, I work hard to be an example,” he says. “I retired from football when I was 36, and my twins were 3, and here they can grow up and I can talk to them about hard work and show them highlights from my football days or I can show them in the real world and they can see it now.”

“And my older kids as well. I try to be an example of hard work and where it gets you, and hopefully that inspires them.”

All he wants for his kids is for them to be truly happy.

“I think we put so much value on success and achievements and that’s all good and great, but life is not just meant to be about where you went to school or all these superficial things or what you have,” he said.

“You are meant to be happy, and to do something that inspires you and drives you. I hope all my kids find something that they wake up excited to do, and with the mindset of being the best. If I can get that, that’s the best.”