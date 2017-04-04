The Reason Clint Eastwood Refused To Offer Financial Support To His Son

Scott Eastwood is the son of the legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood. In an interview with Men’s Health, Scott explained that his father never gave him anything that he didn’t work for, and in the end, it was for the young man’s good.

Now he is a big boy who can take care of himself.

Scott told the magazine “I came to Hollywood to try and do something, and nobody took me seriously.” Scott, who is 31-years-old, explained that everyone initially had brushed him off.

They laughed at him for being the son of Clint Eastwood. Scott recalls as one producer had told him “you’re not even a real actor.”

In the interview, Scott said that his father never gave him a single dollar on purpose. His father never gave him anything because he wanted to him to figure out how to do things on his own.

Scott was grateful, because it hardened him, and allowed him to ultimately succeed.

The 31-year-old actor also mentioned that his father was an avid supporter of exercise, almost to the point of being religious. Scott said “My dad was a machine about exercise.

He showed me how to lift when I was 14 or 15 – he gave me some advice, then left me to do it on my own.”

Clint Eastwood is 87-years-old now and has starred in a vast array of films including but not limited to Unforgiven, Gran Torino, Million Dollar Baby, Escape From Alcatraz, Heartbreak Ridge, The Bridges of Madison County, and Letters From Iwo Jima. Eastwood has been awarded several different Lifetime Achievement Awards throughout his career.

Scott is not the only child in the Eastwood family. Clint Eastwood is the father of 7 children. Each child he has is from a different woman, including Roxanne Tunis, Maggie Johnson, Jacelyn Reeves, Frances Fisher, and Dina Eastwood.