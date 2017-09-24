The Real’s Tamera Mowry Slams Kevin Hart For Cheating On Pregnant Eniko Says “I Wouldn’t Stay”

Everyone has an opinion when it comes to the Kevin Hart cheating and extortion scandal. Talk show personality Tamera Mowry spoke frankly about her confusion and irritation with the comedian and told The Real audiences that she’d never stay in a situation like that if her husband cheated on her while she was pregnant.

Kevin and Eniko Hart are expecting their first child together in a few weeks and the buzz around his infidelity is simply not going away. Despite the fact that it seems like the two will work it out and remain a united front despite his digressions.

On a recent episode of The Real, Mowry took Hart to task saying that if it had been her and her husband had cheated while she was pregnant, she would have left. She is quick to say that she isn’t passing judgement but as someone who has been pregnant twice, she knows the type of toll it takes on a woman mentally, physically and emotionally.

Cheating on a pregnant woman? @TameraMowryTwo speaks on it! #TheRealS4 pic.twitter.com/EZYMJ97fLj

Mowry goes on to say that Hart should be dotting on and taking care of his wife continuously while she is housing and growing his baby. Mowry also said that if he can’t be trusted to stay faithful when his wife is pregnant, he’ll pretty much do whatever he wants throughout the course of their marriage.

Mowry says that she wouldn’t stay in a situation like that. She finishes her thoughts by saying that no one knows the dynamic of Kevin and Eniko’s relationship and only they can make the determination based on what they will both accept and handle.

However, Mowry has a good point. Cheating at all is often seen as dishonest and deplorable, doing so when you just got married, while your wife is heavily pregnant is a really terrible, unforgivable move for many people.

The type of stress that the body goes through in even the healthiest of pregnancies could easily be activated in such an embarrassing and hurtful situation.