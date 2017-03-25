The REAL Reason Why Prince William Doesn’t Wear A Wedding Ring!

Followers of the royal family have been asking themselves for a long time why Prince William never wears his wedding ring and after his scandalous sighting at ski with a model, the speculations have been running wild!

Is he not respectful of his marriage and that is why the symbol of eternal love is bothering him? Well, no one knows for sure, so let’s not go that far without any proof!

As fans probably remember, back in 2010, when the Prince proposed to Kate Middleton, he gave her the stunning 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire ring Princess Diana wore when she married Prince Charles. That was very romantic and such an honor for Kate.

Aside from the gorgeous and meaningful ring Kate also added a gold wedding band on her ring finger when they walked down the aisle in 2011.

But what was a bit unusual was the fact that, although the Duchess was wearing two rings, there was no actual exchange of rings as it is customary because Prince William never got one for himself.

The reason for that is very simple – rings are not his style!

In fact, most people don’t know, but a few days before the ceremony took place, the royal court released a statement that Prince William ditched the tradition and that he is not going to wear a wedding band after all.

“It is simply down to personal preference. It was something the couple discussed but Prince William isn’t one for jewelry,” the statement proclaimed.

Advertisement

What do you think of the Prince’s bizarre decision to ditch the ring?