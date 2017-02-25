The REAL Reason Why Beyonce Cancelled Her Coachella Performance!

When Beyonce’s representatives announced that the expecting singer will not be performing at the well anticipated Coachella festival this year, her fans immediately took to social media to express their disappointment.

Advertisement

As you may know, the reason they invoked was health related, claiming that she backed out because the doctors advised her to do so in order to protect herself and also her unborn twins.

However, as it turns out, the real reason why the diva canceled the show was because her husband, Jay Z insisted that she stops overworking herself so much at least until the babies are born.

According to a trusty source close to the expecting family, “Jay Z really put his foot down on this.” The insider also added that despite him begging her to take a break she wanted to perform nevertheless and so it took a lot of convincing until she finally cracked.

“The two had it out because she really did not want to let her fans down,” explained the source.

Although Beyonce was aware how much this performance meant for her fans, “Jay Z was not having any of it!”

The famous rapper and father of 4 year old Blue Ivy has been extremely stressed out ever since he learned his wife is expecting twins. Now, a great sense of responsibility rests on his shoulders and he feels like he has to take action and to make sure everything goes smoothly and his future babies are safe.

“Beyonce’s doctors advised her against performing at Coachella because she should really be nesting at home right now,” the insider shared.

Advertisement

Although Beyonce wanted to ignore the doctor’s advice, Jay Z had the final word, saying that he “will not allow his wife to do anything right now that could put those babies, or her own health, in danger.”