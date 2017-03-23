The Real Reason Mel B And Stephen Belafonte Divorced

As Celebrity Insider readers know, the former Spice Girls star Melanie B filed for divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte in recent news. Media outlets have reported the cause of irreconcilable differences after ten years of marriage. They made it official at the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

Their impending divorce has followed years of problems between Melanie’s family and the producer Belafonte, and the tragic death of the former singer’s father at the start of the month.

It has recently been discovered that one of the main issues that caused the problem in the marriage was that of Melanie B’s $40 million fortune.

An LA TV executive who worked with Melanie on her popular US TV shows claimed Melanie was always extremely open about the arguments that Mel and her husband had faced.

He told the Mirror often times she would have fights with him right in front of the cast on the show America’s Got Talent. The executive went on to explain it was truly bizarre at times because it was as if neither of them had respect for one another.

The insider source revealed money was in fact, the center issue during a lot of their arguments, and with the passing of her father she had a moment of clarity when she realized what was important to her.

The executive explained their screaming matches were intense and Belafonte would often make rude comments about her body and other details of their intimate life.

The couple had been undergoing relationship therapy to try and keep it together, but in the end, it proved to be futile.

Mel left her family when she married Stephen, who has been accused of committing domestic violent acts against his previous wife Nicole Contreras whom he has a daughter with.

The Spice Girls singer filed for separation on December 28th on the divorce papers and demanded joint custody of their child Madison. Mel B is also the mother of children whom she had with Jimmy Gulzar, and a child with Eddie Murphy in 2007.