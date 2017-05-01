The Real Reason Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Split – Tristan’s Baby Mama!

An insider revealed Tristan and Khloe’s relationship is coming to a stand still. The source explained, “Tristan needs to focus on his job which is getting the Cavs back to the finals. But he is also spending more time with his baby and baby mama Jordan Craig.”

The person close to Thompson explained the basketball player still cares for his ex and their child a lot, and career and family are the most important thing for him right now.

Rumors are in the air that, Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan, 26, may have broken up recently but the source claimed that the basketball star just needs time to himself during the playoffs. Tristan has a lot on his plate at the moment.

His son, Prince Thompson, is four months old and Tristan has to take the time to spend with him and focus on his career.

Khloe, being the mature woman that she is, probably understands Tristan’s priorities and won’t take it personally!

Fans on Twitter weren’t as empathetic to Khloe as they could’ve been.

One Twitter user wrote, “The Cavs are winning the ship. There’s no way they lose now. Tristan just broke the Kardashian curse.”

While another tweeted, “Cavs back to full strength now as Tristan broke up with Khloe.”

Everything may be cool between the reality star and the basketball player, but for now, their relationship might have to come to a halt for the benefit of Tristan’s family.